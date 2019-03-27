Savannah golfers tee up alongside pros at Savannah Golf Championship pro-am day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Wednesday is pro-am day at the Savannah Golf Championship, with average golfers teeing it up with the professionals at The Landings Deer Creek course.
Some of the amateur players were out-driving the pros thanks to some pretty creative technology that guaranteed everybody in the field would have at least one drive like Tiger Woods.
Amateurs left the driver in the bag on the 18th hole at Deer Creek and got to use a different weapon for their tee shot: a compressed air-gun similar to a t-shirt cannon you see at sporting events.
The device by Par 4 Entertainment blasted long, straight drives leaving a short wedge shot into the par-5 hole and making the game more predictable and more enjoyable.
“On average, a golfer doesn’t drive on average 330-350 yards every single shot and we’re able to land within 30 yards of each shot that we do also and we never get the same reaction from a golfer, everyone is different,” said David Schrim with Par 4 Entertainment.
“It’s the best drive that I had all day,” said Jobe Best, who competed in the Pro-am tournament on Wednesday. "It was the straightest, it was the only time I could hit is as far as Matt, so it helps...we also do par 4s where we land about three feet from the hole and for any golfer that would land three feet from the flag, that’s quite an accomplishment "
Unfortunately, that tee shot on 18 at Deer Creek is not approved by USGA rules, so we will not be seeing it when tournament play begins in the Savannah Golf Championship tomorrow.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.