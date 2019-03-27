Savannah organization swears in 15 new foster children advocates

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Foster children in the Savannah/Chatham County area now have 15 new certified volunteers that will work to advocate on their behalf.
Juvenile Court Judges Leroy Burke, Lisa Colbert, and Thomas Cole swore in new Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers on Wednesday. These volunteers completed 30 hours of in-class and online training in addition to to hours of court observation to serve as a CASA.
A CASA volunteer is appointed by a judge of the Chatham County Juvenile Court to care and advocate for abused and neglected foster children to ensure that they aren’t left behind in an overburdened legal and social service system or live in an inappropriate group or foster home setting. CASA volunteers work to amplify a child’s voice to ensure that their needs, desires, and challenges are heard and acknowledged.
These new volunteers that were sworn in are motivated and passionate members of the community that represent various neighborhoods across Chatham County.
The volunteers that were sworn in include:
- Stella Beassie
- Karen Beckley
- Joseph Eberle
- Destiny Hallett
- Lucille Jackson
- Vernon Jones
- Amanda Meyer
- Montisha Montgomery
- Deborah Morse
- Amy Potter-Schmutz
- Wendi Sparks
- Julie Sywassink
- Dale Wallace
- Kären White
WTOC’s own Pria Abraham was also sworn in. Congratulations to Pria and the whole group on your efforts!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.