Savannah PD looking for missing elderly man with dementia, diabetes

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking for a disabled man who was last seen Tuesday, March 26, around 1:30 p.m.
Police say Arthur Brown is blind in one eye and has dementia and diabetes. He was last seen on Cornell Avenue at ‘Empathize with Love,’ a personal care home.
Brown is a 71-year-old man about 6′ tall and weights around 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, and a black hat. He carried a silver cane.
If you have any information or happen to see Mr. Brown, please call police at 912.652.6500.
