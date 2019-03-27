Savannah Police seek to identify Parker’s theft suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a theft at a Parker’s store on Savannah’s Southside.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, at the Parker’s that’s located in the 10500 block of Abercorn Street.
Police say the female suspect entered the store and stole a tablet, belonging to Parker’s, before leaving in a white, late-model Mazda 3.
The suspect is described as a middle-aged black woman. During the incident, she wore a blue shirt, dark pants and carried a brown purse.
Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call detectives at (912) 525-3100 ext. 7401 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
