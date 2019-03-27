Savannah State women’s basketball team inspiring younger generation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah State Women’s basketball team stopped into the Habersham YMCA to pass along their love of the game to a younger generation of girls.
The program is called “Her Time to Play” and was created by the WNBA. It’s designed to inspire girls to play basketball, build skills on and off the court, and build confidence.
“It feels like I can do anything. It feels like I can have the privilege to do anything. It feels like I can inspire other girls," said Eleanor Ayala.
The program was free and it looks like everyone had a blast!
