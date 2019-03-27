SCCPSS holds kindergarten orientation

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Kindergarten students and parents across Savannah and Chatham County headed to class on Wednesday for orientation.
The halls at Godley Station K-8 School filled with perspective kindergarten students and their parents as they learned what they need to know to be prepared for next school year.
As parents shuffled through forms about school supplies and curriculum, soon-to-be Kindergarteners got their first experience in their future classrooms.
They listened as teachers read The Cat in the Hat, and then crafted their own art projects based on the book.
“I think it was great that they got to come in,” said Roseann Kent. “She got to see what they school was like, see other kids that will possibly be in her class with her next year, and get to make a little project, so it gets them excited.”
The separation also gave parents a taste of what to expect when they drop off their students next fall.
“At first we saw their anxiety almost like you would on the first day of kindergarten, so that gave them a chance to understand what it’s really going to feel like," said Troy Brown, the Principal at Godley Station School. "I think in the fall when they really do start, it makes it a lot easier for them and reduces that anxiety.”
About 180 people attended orientation at the school on Wednesday. That helps the school, which has seen a big influx of students, know how many teachers and classrooms need to be ready next school year.
“We can plan for next year better if we know how many are coming in," said Marie Durrence, a kindergarten teacher at Godley Station School. "We started with 7 teachers this year, but had so many come in that we didn’t expect, we had to open two new classrooms.”
The most important things she says kindergarten parents should keep in mind.
“Expect changes and transition, give your child time to acclimate," Durrence says. "It’s normal for them to be scared the first few days, and our parents can walk them into class the first few days. We actually have a harder time getting the parents out of the room. The kids are fine with it.”
The 2019-2020 school year starts on August 5.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.