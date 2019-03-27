SCCPSS hosting district’s annual ‘Ready to Work Job Fair’ for high school students

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will host the district’s annual “Ready to Work Job Fair” on Wednesday, March 27.
This job fair is hosted by the school system and will take place at the Savannah Mall. Organizers say it’s about connecting students to various opportunities like joining the military, enrolling in college, getting insight on future careers, or simply gaining a part-time job.
Some of the groups that will be at the event are representatives from the retail industry, hospitality industry, industrial maintenance, military, and area colleges. Employers with both full-time and part-time jobs will be on-hand.
With so many groups planning to be at Wednesday's job fair, students may be nervous to meet with so many people.
WTOC asked organizers how parents and students can prepare.
"We give them classes prior to arriving to the job fair. We make sure they are dressed professionally. We want to make sure they are coached on soft skills, so when the students come in, the employers have the opportunity to talk to them," said Ronald Aikens, WBL Coordinator.
Aikens also says in the past, students have actually left the job fair with a guaranteed job.
Wednesday’s job fair is only open to sophomores, juniors and seniors who attend Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.
