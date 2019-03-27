South Carolina governor nominates new Director for Social Services

COLUMBIA, SC (WTOC) -A South Carolina state agency dealing with high turnover and heavy caseloads might have a new director.
Governor Henry McMaster announced his nominee for the new director of the South Carolina’s Deparment of Social Services Wednesday morning.
Members of the general assembly, and an advisory panel joined the Governor in a news conference as he announced Michael Leach as his nominee.
Leach most recently served as the Deputy Commissioner for Child Programs at the Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services.
He has been with that department for 10 years and has a background as a trained mental health clinician.
Leach’s appointment comes after Former Director Susan Alford retired in July 2018.
The Governor says this was a nationwide search to find the next person to lead DSS.
He says he wants to turn things around with the agency that has been facing some daunting and frusturating issues.
“When we have strong, safe, confident, families, who are educated and have good careers and good jobs than a lot of our problems go away,” said Governor McMaster. “That’s our goal.”
Senators will vote on whether or not to confirm Leach some time in the near future.
As of February 1, 2019, DSS says there are more than 4,600 children in foster care in South Carolina.
