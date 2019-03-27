Statesboro Police charge 24-year-old man with child molestation

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - Statesboro Police have arrested a man as a result of an investigation into a reported incident of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.
Police say on March 18, the victim and mother reported inappropriate touching of the juvenile victim by an adult. Initial investigation by the reporting officer determined that the incident allegedly took place on March 3 on West Grady Street Extension. The case was turned over to detectives of the criminal investigation section for further investigation.
Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Nequodric Q. Whitfield. He was charged with child molestation and transported to the Bulloch County Jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Statesboro Police at 912.764.9911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.