Top Teacher: Amanda Mitchell, Nevils Elementary School

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - When we are children, it seems like the best way to learn is through song, and for a music teacher, hearing children make music can be the most beautiful sound in the world.
Students at Nevils Elementary in Bulloch County are bringing out their inner joy.
“It’s about bringing about that inner talent that they don’t realize they have.”
“In order to teach these guys, you have to be a child yourself,” Amanda Mitchell said. “They are beautiful souls. They are so ready to learn, and it’s all about what we are going to feed into them.”
Mitchell says she loves sharing her love of music.
“It’s all about watching them grow as students,” she said. “It’s all about watching them grow as an individual, and their confidence level shoots out of the roof.”
Mitchell has been teaching music for 18 years.
“She’s always nice and making everyone laugh in class,” said student, Sheila Pollett.
“I hope they know I love them; that I will never stop cheering for them. I am one of their biggest fans,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell says she discovered her love of music at the age of four when she sat down and first tried to play the organ at her church. She says music has always been her release.
