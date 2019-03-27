Women pack gift boxes for expecting mothers as part of ‘Operation Shower’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A group of women is making sure soon-to-be mothers have what they need for their new bundles of joy.
9 Iron Wines along with the PGA Tour Wives Association teamed up with the nonprofit organization “Operation Shower” and packed 75 gift boxes for mothers and babies.
“Over 75 to 80 moms will get these boxes that are valued at over $200 to kind of brighten their day and surprise them with a baby shower in a box,” said Leann Morrissey, “Chief Shower Officer.”
The gifts inside the packages have been donated by various companies.
