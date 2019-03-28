Actress Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island home is on the market

TYBEE ISLAND, GA (WTOC) - Want to live like a movie star? Sandra Bullock’s Tybee Island vacation home is currently for sale.
Sites like realtor.com and Travelandleisure.com have previously reported the home, located at 1107 Bay Street on the northern end of Tybee Island, is owned by the Hollywood star. It is now listed for sale on Celia Dunn Sotheby’s International Realty website for $6.5 million, along with several photos of the property and home.
Bullock reportedly purchased the 3,400-square-foot plantation-style home back in the summer of 2001 for nearly $1.5 million.
