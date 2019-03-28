Caught on camera: Armed jeweler confronts masked robbery suspects in shootout

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - It was closing time at John Fish Jewelers in eastern Las Vegas when robbers stormed in last year.
Shop owner John Fish was the first to stare down the barrel of a gun, forced into the store’s safe.
"He had me face down in the vault with a gun to my head," Fish recalled.
From there, Fish's brother Steven and a customer put their hands up. They were ordered to the floor and handcuffed by one of the robbers, whose gun was pointed at their heads.
Steven's wife peeked around the corner and ran to get help.
Pedro Torres, a concealed-carry gun owner, answered the call.
“She says something ugly is going on there. Somebody has Steven on the floor with a gun on his head," Torres explained.
Torres entered and peeked around the corner.
"I made a choice in two seconds,” he said. “He saw me and he starts to shoot. And boom, boom, boom. Many at the same time."
Torres ducked just as a bullet grazed his head.
Smoke filled the jewelry store. More than two dozen bullets flew by.
One of the shooters was hit but still held his hostages while he fired.
One hostage, a customer buying an engagement ring for the mother of his child, pleaded to be spared.
"He pleaded for his life. He didn't want to be shot. He had a baby," Torres said.
The customer and the store owners were miraculously not shot. Torres was hit three times.
"I tried to defend and shoot back. And I feel another pain on the other arm. So, he got me on both arms and on my belly," Torres remembered.
One robber ran. The other robber slowly died on top of his victims.
Finally, all went quiet while Torres bled and prayed.
Now into the new year, Torres is still not able to walk or go back to work.
“I’m not a hero. I do what I have to do,” Torres said.
One of the men he saved disagrees.
"If it wasn't for him, we wouldn't be here today. I really feel that way. He saved our lives," Fish said.
The owner of the jewelry story says the robber has been arrested.
