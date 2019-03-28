Chilly start, beautiful afternoon!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dry and chilly this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Even just a little breeze this morning will make it feel a few degrees cooler, so dress warm before heading out to work or school! We won’t need long sleeves this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.