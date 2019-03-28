Chilly start, beautiful afternoon!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Dry and chilly this morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s across most of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Even just a little breeze this morning will make it feel a few degrees cooler, so dress warm before heading out to work or school! We won’t need long sleeves this afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.
It won’t be quite as windy today, with a northeasterly breeze at 5 to 10 miles per hour during the morning turning easterly and weakening by the evening. If you have evening plans, you won’t have to worry about rain, but temperatures will be back in the 50s for many of us just after 8 p.m.
Our warming trending begins again on Friday with morning lows near 50 degrees and highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Looking at the weekend, Saturday will be the drier day out of the two, but both afternoon highs will be near 80 degrees.
A cold front moves in during the day on Sunday, bringing with it a chance for showers and thunderstorms moving in. The severe threat is low, but isolated storms will be able to produce brief gusty wind along with heavy rain and lightning.
The beginning of the work week continues to be unsettled along with much cooler. Highs drop to the 60s Monday and Tuesday with rain possible each day. Drier weather will once again return by Wednesday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.