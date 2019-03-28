City of Statesboro seeing major growth, development

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) - New businesses and new construction seem to be popping up all over Statesboro - the city estimates more than $12 million worth in the second half of 2018, with more still on the way.
Thursday afternoon, J.C. Lewis Ford formally cut the ribbon on their relocation and expansion in Statesboro. We told you Wednesday about Tormenta FC breaking ground on their new stadium and major retail site going in as part of it.
City leaders say recently, there’s roughly $210 million in projects started or on the way. On another site in town, grocery retailer Aldi started construction this month. From car dealers to local leaders, they all say they’re seeing growth.
“It’s not just us that’s growing," said Stephen Staton, General Manager, J.C. Lewis Ford. “We’ve got roads popping up, populations, neighborhoods."
“I think a lot of it arises from us being a regional education and healthcare hub,” said Bob Mikell, Chamber of Commerce. “More and more people are seeing us as a retail hub as well.”
In addition, more hotels have either recently opened or are near completion. Staton says the location more than doubles the initial site they and operated the last five years, and they’re glad they came to this market.
