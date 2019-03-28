Community excited as Chick-fil-A opens in Rincon

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Chick-fil-A started serving customers early Thursday morning in Rincon.
The long line came as no surprise for the long-awaited restaurant. However, with famous chicken comes long waits, lines, and of course, traffic - something Rincon Police Department says they are fully prepared for.
With the restaurant being in a central location within the city, traffic concerns are valid.
“This week, we plan to keep an extra eye on the elevated traffic in the area,” said Lt. Jonathan Murrell, Rincon PD. “Today, we’ve had, up until noon, four officers assigned to traffic control in that area.”
Lt. Murrell says he hopes the restaurant will bring continued growth to the area.
“Everybody is excited. The community is excited. It’s a great addition to the city, I think it’s going to draw more and more businesses too, and hopefully more residents to the city, and we will grow a little bit from this," he said.
The safety of citizens remains a top priority.
“I hope it doesn’t get as big as Pooler, because it’s a little too busy, I think it’s going to be a good thing for bringing jobs and things like that in," said Michael Lee Davis, Clyo.
