Community support evident in the second Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Play for the Savannah Golf Championship officially gets underway on Thursday, but with the Pro-Am Tournament on Wednesday, locals were hitting the course to show their support of the event.
In year two of the Savannah Golf Championship, the local support of the event has ramped up- it’s evident to those from Savannah and the out-of-towners.
“A significant increase,” said Will Shults, an Atlanta-native who works for the PGA Tour and attended the event last year said. “It’s exciting to see. A lot of cool activities on course, we’ve really enjoyed our time so far.”
Truitt Eavenson, a Savannah-resident agreed.
“I think that after last year’s success everyone really wants to be a part of this. It really worked out great last year for all of us and we were excited and looking forward to coming back this year.”
Those who took to the greens, think the future of the championship is bright.
“I think it’s got a great future. I think the community has really embraced it and I think it will do good in the future and hopefully be here a long time,” Eavenson added.
As for the windy conditions- it wasn’t too much of a deterrent for those playing in the Pro-Am.
“It’s only affected just me being a little bit more chilly. I’m not a great golfer so if anything, the wind has probably helped," Schults joked.
“It has been windy. It’s bee a little challenging, but we’re having fun, which is the main thing,” Eavenson echoed.
The second Savannah Golf Championship tees off at 7:30 a.m. eastern on Thursday, March 28 at the Landings on Skidaway Island.
