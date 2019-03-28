Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-28-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Saturday. A cold front pushes through Sunday night. Low pressure is forecast to come out of the Gulf of Mexico but the timing and track are uncertain at this time. Today will be sunny and mild, highs 67-74 with northeast winds at 5-10mph. Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 43-52. Friday will be sunny and warmer, highs 70-78. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm, highs near 80. Sunday starts out dry with a 50% chance for showers and possible storms late afternoon and evening, highs near 80. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.