Death investigation underway after fatal shooting incident in Swainsboro

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting incident took place outside of a business on Gumlog Road in Swainsboro.
Police responded to the business early Thursday morning to find a man lying in the parking lot. Officers quickly approached to render aid and discovered he had been shot. The crime scene was quickly secured.
The Emanuel County Coroner’s Office pronounced the victim dead a short time later. He was identified as 31-year-old JaMichael Walker of Swainsboro.
Law enforcement continues to gather information on the events that led up to Walker’s death.
If you have any information, officials ask that you not hesitate to call Swainsboro PD, Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office, or the GBI. In addition, information may be given anonymously by the Crime Tip Line at 478.237.0800.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.