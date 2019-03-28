Old Savannah City Mission holding 5K Run/Walk to raise money for the homeless

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Old Savannah City Mission is known for how it reaches out to Feed the Hungry at Thanksgiving, but the organization does much more than that in our community.
This weekend, they are branching out into new territory with an inaugural 5K Run/Walk.
The Mission is truly a blessing during the holiday season, but it has a year-round calling of feeding the hungry and sheltering the homeless.
“We just cringe to think about someone out there who is hungry,” said Connell J. Stiles, Director of Development.
“It’s a place where they can come and grow in the service of the Lord, and also get their act together,” said Mario De La Guardia, Jr, who is promoting the 5K.
The Mission has 93 beds for those who don’t have a place to stay. Those that do stay there attend Chapel. They also have a bargain center that helps to bring in money. The donations are good up until around Easter, but then they tend to drop off.
“It’s like we say a prayer before we go to the post office, ‘Lord, let there be good mail today.’ It’s like it’s totally nonexistent."
Now, the Old Savannah Mission is working towards having a better year-round presence, and that includes a 5K Run/Walk. It’s a fun way to shed some light on a serious issue.
“Absolutely, because this is the way we can help the people that really need the help in Savannah. We can bring them in, rehabilitate them as Connell said, and really produce for Savannah and not be a person that is not producing,” De La Guardia said.
The 5K is coming up on March 30 and will begin at Forsyth Park at 8 a.m., and end at the Old Savannah City Mission on Bull Street.
