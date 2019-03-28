‘Placeholder bill’ introduced in regards to incorporation of Chatham Islands

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - State Representative Jesse Petrea says he and State Senator Ben Watson have decided to introduce a “placeholder” bill for the possibility of a referendum on the incorporation of the Chatham Islands.
In a Facebook post, Petrea says the placeholder bill allows the issue to survive to be further discussed in 2020. The 2019 legislative session ends Tuesday.
Petrea also says they’ve seen a sharp increase in people opposing incorporation since the Skidaway Island incorporation vote on March 19.
