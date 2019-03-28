Proud to be a Farmer: Wade Hodges, Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Farmers across our region have a new growing season in front of them with challenges that range from dry conditions to low prices at the market, but one Bulloch County corn grower is proud to be a farmer, regardless.
This time of year, you’ll find Wade Hodges on a tractor, getting crops in the field. He can plant nine acres of corn an hour. He and his workers have 1,000 acres of it to plant this season. He’s got GPS technology in his tractors to make sure they apply just the right amount of fertilizer to get it started. He says more and more farming relies on technology.
“When we’re spending the kind of money we’re spending, just go break even, it kinda doesn’t make sense,” Hodges said. “You wonder why you’re doing it.”
He’ll plant more than 5,000 acres this year. He needs good yields from each acre to cover his costs.
“You want a good price, but you’ve got to have a big crop on peanuts, cotton, whatever you’re growing,” he said.
Only two weeks ago, fields would have been too boggy to plant. He says it’s a calculation to know when to plant or wait for better conditions, but conditions can change just like the wind.
“We’re almost in a drought now. We’re so dry we ran some pivots to soften the dirt, just so we could get the plow into the ground.”
Hodges hopes for a bumper crop every year, if for no other reason than to help him pay down debts from bad years and save up for the next bad year. It’s the love of the land that keeps this third generation farmer in the game.
“I reckon we just don’t have any better sense,” he laughed. “You know, I love it, and I’ve got real good help. I’m gonna do it as long as I can do it or go broke I guess.”
It’s that determination and sense of accomplishment that makes Wade Hodges Proud to be a Georgia Farmer.
Be sure to tune in to WTOC this Saturday night at 7:30 to see more Georgia and South Carolina farmers highlighted in a 30-minute Proud to be a Farmer special presentation.
