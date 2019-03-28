Quinn happy with SSU’s pre-spring progress

Team delays spring workouts one day until Thursday

New head coach Shawn Quinn talks to a group of Tiger players Wednesday morning.
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State was supposed to kick off spring football practice on Wednesday, but decided to push it back one day due to some logistical and timing issues.

The Tigers still hit the field at T.A. Wright Stadium, but went without helmets and even footballs as to not use one of their 15 allotted practice dates.

Despite the delay, new head coach Shawn Quinn says he’s happy with how things have gone during an offseason of change.

“It’s like The Blues Brothers. We’ve got half a tank of gas and 1000 miles to go. We have a lot of work still to do,” Quinn laughed. “But the energy and the enthusiasm has been great.”

The Tigers are shifting to a shotgun option offense Quinn calls a version of the offense Georgia Southern, Army, and Wofford are running.

“As a defensive guy, that’s a nightmare to deal with,” he says. “Everything that gave us an issue as a defensive coach, I want our offense to do.”

Quinn says he’ll get a real look at where the offense is with the new scheme when the team practices in pads, but adds the Tigers are further along with their new attack than he thought they’d be.

Defensively, the Tigers are in year two of Quinn’s scheme. After spending last season as the SSU defensive coordinator, Quinn says he’s happy to see how much has been retained on that side of the ball.

“The schools I’ve been at, in that second year you can advance pretty quickly,” he notes. “The guys really just picked up where we left off. That was exciting.”

The Tigers will hold three open scrimmages during spring practice, on April 12, 19, and 27. The Orange and Blue Spring Game will be April 27 at 1:00 p.m.

