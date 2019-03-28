Savannah could soon see designated U.S. bicycle route

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah is one of a group of cities through Coastal Georgia that could soon see a designated U.S. bicycle route marked in parts of the community.
The resolution to support the creation of the route in Savannah passed unanimously on Thursday.
The designation will do a couple of things, such as improve awareness and safety around the route. By adding these designations and improvements to bike lanes around the city, advocates for biking and walking say it only strengthens a flourishing component of tourism - bike tourism - that sees more than 10 companies spending 16 weeks a year in the city, showing visitors Savannah’s beauty on bike.
“Really, this is formalizing what we’ve known for a while - that people are coming here to bike because they love biking here,” said Caila Brown, Executive Director, Bike Walk Savannah. “As we look at improvements that are made, not only through programs like Tide to Town through the Coastal Georgia greenway and East Coast greenway, but as we look at the bike lane here on Lincoln Street, providing the green paint and the buffet not only provides safety for people on bikes, it improves safety for pedestrians and motor vehicle drivers.”
To get the U.S. bike route in Savannah, all cities the route runs through have to be on board, and Thursday we heard most are so far.
