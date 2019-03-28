School Board calls special meeting to discuss incident that led to death of 5th grader

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss a classroom fight Monday authorities say led to the death of a 10-year-old girl at Forest Hills Elementary School.
The board called for a special executive session following the death of Raniya Wright on Wednesday.
The official meeting agenda shows the executive session will consist of “briefing and discussion of Forest Hills Elementary School student incident.” After that executive session, the meeting agenda lists adjournment as the next and final item, suggesting the board will not make any public statement before ending the meeting.
A spokesperson for Colleton County School District said Thursday that school board members may make comments after the special board meeting.
Wright was airlifted from Forest Hills on Monday after the school district said a fight happened at the school.
Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the school on Monday after a report of a student collapsing.
A spokesperson for the Colleton County School District said Wednesday that teachers from Forest Hills were sending students home with a piece of paper to inform parents about the incident and the investigation.
But before Wednesday, parents received no phone calls or emails from the district about the incident.
Some parents saw a statement on the district's website and Facebook page, which was deactivated shortly after the statement was published.
"We are deeply saddened that Raniya Wright, a fifth-grade Forest Hills Elementary School student, has passed away," the district said in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with this family in the difficult days ahead."
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the cause of death.
The meeting will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the school district office.
