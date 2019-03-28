Southern Women’s Show, Savannah Golf Championship and more happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The first of many golf tournaments in our area kicked off Thursday, and this weekend, there will be even more fun for the whole family at the Savannah Golf Championship.
If golf isn’t really your scene, there’s much more going on in the Coastal Empire. Golf, music, and Savannah’s favorite event for women! If you want to find something to do this weekend, you have plenty of options, starting with the Southern Women’s Show.
Beginning Friday, you can head out to the Savannah Convention Center for a weekend of shopping, cooking, celebrity guests, and fun. The Southern Women’s show is a three-day event with hundreds of booths filled with clothing, jewelry, gourmet treats, beauty products and more. There will be cooking demos with Eat it and Like It with Jesse Blanco, and of course, the always popular firefighter fashion show.
Sunday, you can join WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin on the Fashion & Entertainment stage with special guest Savannah Chrisley from USA’s hit show, Chrisley Knows Best. We spoke via Facetime earlier this week and she is thrilled about coming to the Hostess City.
Also this weekend, the Web.com Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship continues at the Landings Club. Come see some of the biggest rising stars in the golf world on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day. There will be 10 displays on the course, with a C130 flover Saturday afternoon. Bring the kids to the family fun zone! All military families get in for free.
Last but not least, the 30th Annual Savannah Music Festival is officially underway. Dozens of bands and musicians will be performing at venues all over downtown Savannah for the next two weeks. Tickets are still available for many of the shows.
Don’t forget, WTOC will be at the Southern Women’s show all weekend long and we want to see you! Also, share your pictures with us. Use #SavananhWeekend and download our app!
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.