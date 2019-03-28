30th annual Savannah Music Festival kicks off downtown Thursday

Irish musician John Doyle will kick off this year’s festival at 12:30 p.m. at the Morris Center. There will also be a Zydeco dance party at the Morris Center at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., Pianist Juho Pohjonen will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Del McCoury Band and Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at the Lucas at 8 p.m. Fatoumata Diawara will perform at 8 p.m. at the Ships of the Sea Museum. Then at 8:30 p.m., opening night will wrap with another zydeco dance party. Click here for the full performance schedule.