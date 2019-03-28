30th annual Savannah Music Festival kicks off downtown Thursday

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 30th annual Savannah Music Festival kicks off Thursday in downtown Savannah.
Every year, the Savannah Music Festival offers over two weeks of lunchtime, evening, and nighttime concerts. The lunchtime concerts are actually 60-minute sets at various locations downtown and tickets are inexpensive.
This year's festival runs Thursday, March 28 through Saturday, April 13. So, for the next two and a half weeks, the community has the chance to hear musicians and singers from all over the world.
The Savannah Music Festival is the largest musical arts event in the state of Georgia. The festival has a staff of ten that works around the clock to organize the nearly 90 concerts that take place during the festival.
"Finding musicians for this festival is an ongoing process. It doesn't have just a sign-up period, it's a process, and we also have musicians that we work with a lot who come back and do different work," said Ryan McMaken, Artistic Director, SMF.
Irish musician John Doyle will kick off this year’s festival at 12:30 p.m. at the Morris Center. There will also be a Zydeco dance party at the Morris Center at 6 p.m. Also at 6 p.m., Pianist Juho Pohjonen will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Del McCoury Band and Steep Canyon Rangers will perform at the Lucas at 8 p.m. Fatoumata Diawara will perform at 8 p.m. at the Ships of the Sea Museum. Then at 8:30 p.m., opening night will wrap with another zydeco dance party. Click here for the full performance schedule.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Savannah Box Office and on the Savannah Music Festival’s official website.
