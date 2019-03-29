Chatham County Police looking for suspect accused of burglarizing Southbridge’s Grand Lakes Club

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is looking for a man charged with burglarizing Southbridge’s Grand Lakes Club.
Detectives say 31-year-old Eric Justin Schuermann is charged with second degree burglary. He is accused of breaking into the Grand Lakes Club and stealing numerous items on March 14.
Anyone with information regarding Schuermann’s whereabouts is asked to call Chatham County Police at 912.652.6920, or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
