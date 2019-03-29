Chatham-Savannah Narcotics celebrates 25th Anniversary

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team has been taking drugs and drug dealers off our streets for 25 years now.
The Chatham County Commission and the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team hosted a ceremony Friday, honoring the team’s 25th Anniversary.
CNT is made up of officers from various law enforcement agencies throughout Chatham County. It is 100 percent funded by Chatham County and is Georgia’s only state-certified sole narcotics agency.
“We have lots of good law enforcement across the county, but this agency focuses on big dealers and not just drugs, violence sex assault, related with drugs,” said Meg Heap, District Attorney of Chatham County.
Officers from the Chatham County and Savannah Police Department, Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City, Bloomingdale, Pooler, Port Wentworth, Tybee Island, Thunderbolt Police Departments, and Board of Education Police are part of CNT.
