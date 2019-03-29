City employees participate in ‘Great Savannah Litter Pick-up’

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Hundreds of Savannah employees took a break from their day jobs to hit the streets for the Great Savannah Litter Pick-up Friday morning.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., hundreds of city employees spread out among 33 locations across the city of Savannah to join efforts to help keep the city clean by picking up bags of litter - something one employee says should be done everyday."
Piece by piece, hundreds of employees took a break from their normal work day to roll up their sleeves and help pick up trash along the streets of Savannah.
"We’re just trying to help the city understand that litter is a problem here and we need to help pick it up,” said Len Tropea, Organizational and Accountability City Auditor.
It’s something Len Tropea says is an effort to help keep the city looking its best.
“It’s just important because we want to set an example for people in the city to come out and when they see litter, just pick it up," Tropea said.
Bag by bag, employees got down and dirty, hoping to set an example to encourage other people to do the right thing.
“Littering is a big problem in this community, and I’m personally very happy to be a part of this public awareness campaign. A lot of people don’t think about it. It obviously mars the beauty of our city, but it also adds a lot of expenses for our taxpayers. People like us have to be out here manually picking up other peoples’ litter," said Julie McLean, City Engineer & Director of Development Services.
It’s an effort employees like Julie Mclean say they’re extremely passionate about.
“It’s a matter of civic pride. If you care about your community and you’re proud of your community, then you should take care of it," she said.
Both Tropea and McLean are hoping to spread just one message to people in the community.
“Hopefully, with a little more awareness, people will think twice before they throw a piece of trash out the window.”
“Litter is the whole city’s problem, not just ours or anybody else’s. I’s everybody’s.”
