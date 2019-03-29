Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 3-29-19

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -High pressure continues through Saturday. A cold front passes the area Sunday night and stalls to our south. Low pressure will develop along the front in the Gulf of Mexico and move close to us. Exact timing and track are still uncertain so confidences remains low in forecast for Monday and Tuesday. High pressure builds in Wednesday into Friday. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with some patchy fog, lows 48-55. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs 73-81. Sunday starts off dry but showers and a few thunderstorms are possible late afternoon into the evening. Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 50% for showers, highs near 60. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs near 60. Partly cloudy Wednesday, highs near 70.