Food trucks a part of Schooner Cove fun at Savannah Golf Championship

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The fifth hole at Deer Creek- Shcooner Cove - is supposed to be the place to be this weekend.
Between 30 for birdies - which is 30 minutes of dollar beers for each birdie on the hole - the DJ, and the food trucks, there’s no shortage of action there on or off the course. For those vendors, they’re happy to be part of the event.
“We’re not here to make a lot of money. We’re just here to show our brand, show what we can do, and participate in this great event," said Brian Huskey, Owner of The 5 Spot.
5 Spot and Bow Tie Barbecue were the two food trucks parked at Schooner Cove today ... the Gaslight Group that owns 5 Spot was involved last year ... but they’re hoping they fair better in year two.
“We participated in the inaugural Web.com. We fed all the players and amateurs on Wednesday and then we did a little food vending on Friday, but unfortunately, the weather didn’t cooperate, so it was kind of a bust,” Huskey said. "We were invited to participate in Schooners Cove this year. There’s a lot of energy here. It’s just now starting to gear up. We’re expecting a lot of people and a lot of fun over the next few days.”
The support in year two has been a point of conversation all around the island.
“It’s awesome because there are a lot of people from in and around the island that pop in and participate and see what we have to offer,” Huskey said. “I don’t know if you know or not, but we have 700 volunteers helping out with this particular tournament, which is huge, so the amount of support that we have island-wide is pretty spectacular."
For the local business, it’s mutually important that they support events in and around Savannah.
“This is how we get out and market,” Huskey said.
We’ll have more stories out of Schooner Cove throughout the weekend and of course, all your coverage of the second Savannah Golf Championship on air and online.
