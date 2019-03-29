Historic mansion up for sale in South Carolina Lowcountry

The 32-room manor house on the site of the original plantation house is complete with a library, dining room, cocktail room, and grand ballroom. It can be yours for just under $2.9 million. Bonnie Doone was first awarded by royal grant to William Hopton in 1772, and subsequently changed ownership a number of times. In 1865, Union troops set fire to the plantation house, but the property was kept in rice cultivation until 1911. In 1931, New York stockbroker A.H. Caspary purchased the subject property along with thousands of surrounding acres which he enjoyed as a hunting estate.