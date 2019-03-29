Historic mansion up for sale in South Carolina Lowcountry

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - A historic mansion is up for sale in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
Bonnie Doone, a 131-acre property, is located between the Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek in Walterboro. It has served as a rice plantation and a hunting estate.
The 32-room manor house on the site of the original plantation house is complete with a library, dining room, cocktail room, and grand ballroom. It can be yours for just under $2.9 million. Bonnie Doone was first awarded by royal grant to William Hopton in 1772, and subsequently changed ownership a number of times. In 1865, Union troops set fire to the plantation house, but the property was kept in rice cultivation until 1911. In 1931, New York stockbroker A.H. Caspary purchased the subject property along with thousands of surrounding acres which he enjoyed as a hunting estate.
Shortly after purchasing the estate, Caspary constructed the grand 32-room house on the site of the original plantation house. Aside from the house, there are 17 other buildings on the property, most of which have functioned as facilities for overnight guests. A floating dock provides tidal creek access off the Ashepoo River, and a one-acre island is accessible by a footbridge.
For inquiries on the sale of Bonnie Doone, contact Charles Lane at charles@hflcharleston.com
