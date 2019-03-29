Mayor DeLoach, Alderman Johnson give statements on controversial meeting held in Savannah

“In retrospect, I regret going to the meeting and not insisting that all of you come into the meeting. That’s where I believe my fault was. I had an opportunity, as you were standing out there, talking to you about the sidewalk and how it was a public sidewalk. I should’ve said “come on in with me,” and said to the folks there, we have to do better, and here’s an opportunity to do better. They are here. They represent the eyes and ears of the people. Let them in," Alderman Johnson said. “On this single occasion, I did not perform as I always have. I seek never to offend anyone, but I know in this case, I did offend, and today I apologize for my actions in this instance. For certain, I know if the shoe were on the other foot and this event was held that excluded others folks, I would be one of the first ones to be outraged about this.”