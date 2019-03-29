McCarthy, Meth take lead, Silvers struggles in first round

Co-leaders (-7) head to Friday with one shot advantage

Byron Meth is tied for the lead at -7 after carding five birdies on his back nine.
By Jake Wallace | March 29, 2019 at 12:54 AM EST - Updated March 29 at 12:54 AM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Round one of the Savannah Golf Championship is in the books, and we have co-leaders after 18 holes.

Dan McCarthy and Byron Meth have the lead after firing off bogey free rounds of 65 (-7).

Meth carded five birdies on his back nine to head to the clubhouse with part of the lead.

Savannah native Mark Silvers struggled on his front nine, capping it off with a hard luck double bogey on the par-3 17th.

The former Country Day stand out knows he’ll have to turn it around quickly if he want to play the weekend.

Second round play begins Friday morning at The Landings’ Deer Creek course.

