More charges filed in Berrien Co. triple murder

NASHVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has filed additional murder charges against one of the men charged in the death of three South Georgia people.
Thursday the GBI charged Keyante Greene, 25, with three counts of malice murder in the deaths of Ronnie Wayne Hackle, 27, his girlfriend Bobbie Lynn Moore, 22, and Mercedes Hackle, 17. Their bodies were discovered two weeks ago in Berrien County and Atkinson County.
On March 15 Greene was charged with three counts of concealing the deaths of the trio.
Greene is also charged with their murders, along with Jonathan Douglas Vann, 20, of Nashville.
