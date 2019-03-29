More than 700 volunteers make Savannah Golf Championship possible

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It takes a lot of hands to make an event like the Savannah Golf Championship happen.
There are just 21 Web.com Tour employees at the Landings this week. That means the vast majority of those you see working are volunteers.
The Volunteer Chairman estimated 90 percent of the volunteers are residents on Skidaway Island and The Landings and the other ten percent are from Savannah. Last year they had around 600 volunteers, which they thought was an awesome turn out. This year? Over 700! So many that they added shifts and even had to turn some people away. The response from those attending is a positive one.
“It’s a fun time. I think people enjoy it. It’s not like something that they dread or that you really have to drag into them," said Savannah Golf Championship Volunteer Chairman and Skidaway Island resident Bob Lindenschmidt. "It’s one that people, I think, feel pride in doing and feel pride in our community for supporting this. So I think it’s been tremendous.”
Those attending agreed.
“We are extremely impressed with how organized, how thoughtful everyone is, how friendly it is out here, we’re really enjoying our time at the Landings," said John and Kerry Ufford. They live on the island as well and attended the event last year.
The volunteers themselves said they are having a great time.
SUPER: ED CONANT/ VOLUNTEER
“Well it’s so much fun," Ed Conant, a second-year volunteer and resident said. “Being involved with the tournament, which is very exciting and the pros are delightful and the caddys, which what I do is drive people from- drive the players from the 9th green to the tenth tee which is a bit of a hike, we want to make things go faster, so I get a chance to talk to them and ride with me and sometimes I’ve got their mothers with me and the scorekeeper- it’s just a lot of fun and a beautiful day!”
The committees actually started organizing volunteers back in May of 2018- finalizing everything around Christmas. There is training involved, but since many were repeat volunteers from last year, Lindenschmidt said it went smoother in year two of the event- and the residents are so happy to have the Savannah Golf Championship here, that they enjoy helping out.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.