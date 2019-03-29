More than 700 volunteers make Savannah Golf Championship possible

“Well it’s so much fun," Ed Conant, a second-year volunteer and resident said. “Being involved with the tournament, which is very exciting and the pros are delightful and the caddys, which what I do is drive people from- drive the players from the 9th green to the tenth tee which is a bit of a hike, we want to make things go faster, so I get a chance to talk to them and ride with me and sometimes I’ve got their mothers with me and the scorekeeper- it’s just a lot of fun and a beautiful day!”