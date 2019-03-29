Richmond Hill residents voice opinions on proposed fire fee

RICHMOND HILL, GA (WTOC) - Richmond Hill residents gathered Thursday night to voice their opinions on a proposed fire fee.
City Council will vote on the new fee next week.
Residents are concerned about renters paying their fair share, but Richmond Hill leaders say they are fighting the clock to get the ordinance passed, so changes this late in the game might not happen.
Right now, there are three shifts for the fire department and only five firefighters on duty at a time. As a result, the department has had some close calls when there were overlapping fire and rescue calls as recently as two weeks ago.
“So if we wouldn’t have been fortunate enough to clear up from the initial call, we would have had three calls simultaneously and only two apparatus staffed at that time," said Cpt. Brendon Greene, Richmond Hill Fire Department.
This fire fee would change that. It would staff 12 firefighters for each shift by 20-23. Residents agree they need more manpower, but they don’t agree with how the city is implementing this fee.
All homeowners would pay $185, and all commercial property owners would pay $250 on their yearly property tax bill. Renters would not pay the fee.
“We have a huge rental community here, and just making sure that they’re taking some of that heat as well just because they are using the service just as much as anyone else," one attendee said.
Some residents want the city to put the fee on their water bills. The city decided against that. Leaders say they’ve run out of time and can’t even wait for the city and county to finish mediation on a lawsuit involving fire services.
“If we put it on the property tax bill, we have to have it to the county by the end of April, so if we waited until after mediation, we would not be able to implement it this year," said Chris Lovell, Richmond Hill City Manager.
With just four days before the vote, residents are upset this is the first time they are talking about the fire fee. The city agrees they should have alerted residents sooner.
“If we could have done it better, we would have been a little bit more out there. Considering all of the council changes and everything we’ve been going through, I think we just got busy and tied up."
City Council will vote on the proposed fire fee on Tuesday night with a majority of brand new members on council.
Previous story---> Fire fee on the table for Richmond Hill
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.