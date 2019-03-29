Savannah PD appoints new assistant police chief

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter announced the hiring of a new assistant police chief on Friday.
Stephenie Price was selected as Assistant Chief of the Savannah Police Department after an assessment was conducted to fill a vacant assistant chief position.
According to SPD, Price is a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, where she currently serves as a captain in the Patrol Division. Captain Price has held several positions with KCPD to include commander roles in Patrol, Internal Affairs, Vice and Narcotics, the Training Division and Fiscal Services Division. Captain Price has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Park University, a master’s degree in Business Administration from Benedictine University and currently serves as an adjunct instructor, teaching Criminal Justice courses at Park University.
“I am excited to welcome Captain Price to the department, and am confident that her knowledge, skills and leadership abilities will help move our agency forward and further our mission of protecting and serving the City of Savannah,” said Chief Minter.
Price worked for the Kansas City Police Department for 19+ years. She will become a certified police officer in the State of Georgia and commence her duties in Savannah on April 17, 2019.
“I am passionate about law enforcement and believe in the nobility of policing. I give thanks to all the men and women who serve with honor and those who are dedicated to integrity and professionalism,” said Captain Price. “A great police department is sustained by a great community, and I look forward to enhancing the relationship between the police department and the people who make Savannah the ‘Jewel of the South.’ ”
