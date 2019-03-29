“Schooner Squad” a staple on hole 5 at Savannah Golf Championship

“The scoring system is 1-10 and we rate the drive," Caroline Ambrose, a squad member, explained. "If they get it on the green five feet away from the pin, they get a 10, and then if it’s 10, more feet away or five more feet away, it’s a nine, and if they kind of roll off over in here near the drain, it’s an eight and then the bunkers usually a seven, and then if they don’t try for a drive at all just kind of do an easy layup, they get like a two or a three, so we like risk-takers.”