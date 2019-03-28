See Henri the English bulldog in Cadbury’s new ‘Clucking Bunny’ ad

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Henri the English bulldog’s debut in Cadbury’s upcoming Clucking Bunny commercial has arrived a little sooner than expected.
On Thursday, Cadbury released the first look at the ad featuring the company’s newest and wrinklest bunny.
A spokesperson for Cadbury said due to “overwhelming support and excitement surrounding his appearance in the new ad,” they moved the release date up two weeks. The commercial will now premiere in early April, but you can get a sneak peek in the video above.
Following a “ruff” competition, Henri and his adorable wrinkles beat out 4,000 other contests in Cadbury’s first-ever Bunny Tryouts.
Henri lives in Wilmington with his owners, Kathie and Tim Santillo, who won $5,000 from Cadbury. They said they will use the winnings on Henri. Cadbury will also donate $10,000 to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
The Santillos said Henri is also training to become a therapy dog, and will visit hospitals and nursing homes once he becomes certified.
