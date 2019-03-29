Snakes on the move during warm weather

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s that time of year again. It’s beginning to warm up, meaning more reptiles will be making their way out of their winter hiding spots - especially snakes.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says when the temperature starts warming up, the snakes start coming out, and here in our area, we have six species of venomous snakes to look out for.
Snakes are mostly inactive in the winter months because they are cold-blooded. Scott Courdin at the Georgia Southern Wildlife Education Center says that goes for both venomous and non-venomous snakes.
“When the weather warms up, the reptiles start moving around. It’s basically due to the warmer weather. They are coming out to sun and to feed,” Courdin said.
Snakes can sun and feed really anywhere, so we always need to watch under out feet.
You can find them in your garden, whether it’s a vegetable garden or flower garden; anywhere there is old debris that may have sat during the winter; any logs or fallen limbs or anything like that," Sanders said.
Sondra Horton knows about this all too well. In 2016, she was outside working with some boards under her garage when she was bitten.
“I reached to get a little tiny piece of board that was laying there, and there was a snake, a pygmy rattler. It was just coiled up and I put my finger right in his mouth," Horton said.
Sanders says the best thing to do if you see a snake is to leave it alone.
“There are some small things you can use to identify them, but the best thing you can do is if you see a snake give it some room. It will likely go off on it’s own," she said.
