Southern Women’s Show Savannah kicks off this weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The 16th annual Southern Women’s Show Savannah begins Friday at the Savannah Convention Center.
You can shop, sample and share the fun at Savannah’s favorite event for women. There will be hundreds of boutiques filled with the latest fashions, trendy jewelry, gourmet treats, health and beauty, and plenty of free screenings. Throughout the weekend there will also be fashion shows, top chefs, and celebrity guests.
One of those celebrity guests is Savannah Chrisley, star of the hit USA Show, “Chrisley Knows Best.” You can see Savannah on Sunday at the Fashion & Entertainment stage and learn more about her new upcoming spinoff series. WTOC Daybreak Anchor Cyreia Sandlin will be hosting the Q&A. Tickets are available for an exclusive Meet & Greet here.
Eat it and Like It’s Jesse Blanco also brings some new flavor with the Eat it and Like It Cooking Stage. Jesse will be joined by local personalities and chefs on stage for hourly demos, contests and tastings.
Make sure you stop by the WTOC booth to meet the team, play some games, and even audition for Big Brother!
There will be hundreds of booths and vendors in attendance. Doors open Friday at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The show will be open Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information and ticket sales, click here.
