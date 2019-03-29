Vietnam Veterans recognized at Hunter Army Airfield

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Friday is National Vietnam Veterans Day. Dozens of local veterans from the Vietnam War gathered at Hunter Army Airfield for a small and long overdue token of appreciation.
The pin ceremony is part of a national program to recognize Vietnam Veterans even after all these years. Veterans from all branches of service walked to the front and accepted their pins. This marked the second year the Garrison gathered veterans of this era to present pins that recognize their military service.
Commanders acknowledged to those gathered that they had served in a time when many Americans didn’t necessarily acknowledge them when they returned from combat in an unpopular war.
“It’s still a great opportunity to show them that we still care and that we thank them for the service and sacrifices that they made,” said CSM Lavender Wilkerson, Garrison Command Sgt. Major.
Widows like Patricia Barbee received pins on behalf of husbands killed in Vietman, or those who’d passed away after their military careers.
They already have plans to do this again next year to reach out to those Vietnam veterans who haven’t gotten one yet.
