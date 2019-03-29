Warm start to the weekend!

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The weather will be great if you need to run errands on your lunch break, temperatures will be in the lower 70s with afternoon highs climbing to the mid to upper 70s.
There will be a light southeasterly breeze the afternoon into the evening under mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s after sunset.
The start of our weekend will be gorgeous, with morning lows in the low to mid 50s Saturday morning, warming up near 80 degrees during the afternoon. Our dry spell of weather comes to an end on Sunday, as a cold front sweeps through the area during the afternoon and evening. This front could bring in a few scattered thunderstorms, but the severe threat is low.
Much colder air moves in Monday and Tuesday behind the front with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Unsettled weather extends into Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure system moving from west to east brings us a good chance of rain
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
