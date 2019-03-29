WTOC Celebrates 65 Years: Military coverage

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - We’re celebrating our 65th Anniversary this year at WTOC. One thing that sets our station apart has been our coverage of our local military - here at home and wherever they deploy to protect us.
Some of the biggest cheers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade come for the men and women who wear the U.S. Army uniform. WTOC has been proud to chronicle the relationship between our region and the military stationed here. Former station manager Bill Cathcart says the awareness and appreciation increased after the Gulf War of the 1990′s.
“It just made sense for WTOC to be more active in covering our military and telling neighbors what they do,” Cathcart said.
“It seems WTOC has a special appreciation for soldiers and what our guys do,” said Steve Hart, Public Affairs Office, Ft. Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield.
Pomp and circumstance at Hunter Army Airfield on Friday...but there always is for a change of command.
One of the people who led that coverage for a generation was veteran anchor and reporter, Mike Manhatton. He followed the troops to Kuwait, Afghanistan, and some places still classified top secret.
“Mike was a journalist who earned access to the Rangers and Nightstalkers, and that was something very few got to cover,” Hart said.
His presence added to the station’s coverage of our local military and it’s impact here and around the world.
The Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum is a prime example. Craig Harney and others did documentaries to show its history, and when the day came to open the doors, WTOC did more than cover the story, they preempted the afternoon soaps and showed it live so people at home could see it live.
We’ve been proud to show you the faces, achievements and sacrifices of the military families who live among us.
“With WTOC, we always know they’re going to treat us fairly,” Hart said.
“Those folks are our defenders and it was important that people understood that,” Cathcart said.
It was important then, and still is today.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.