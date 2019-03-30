Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant arrested for DUI, child endangerment

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant shortly after 9:00 PM Friday night following a traffic accident in the parking lot of Avalon Shores in Bluffton.
Officer James Prusinowski was arrested for driving under the influence and child endangerment. Prusinowski was off-duty at the time and was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated.
Prusinowski has been suspended from his duties as deputy sheriff at this time, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
A bond hearing will be held Saturday for Prusinowski.
