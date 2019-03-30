Brush fires continue to plague Burton South Carolina

In conjunction with MCAS Beaufort, the Burton Fire Department extinguished a brush fire on Saturday, March 23 that had spread to a shed and was endangering a home off Simmons Family Road. The fire began after a resident finished burning leaves and believe the fire to be extinguished. The resident then went inside. Four fire trucks, 3500 gallons of water, and an hour and a half later fire fighters defeated the blaze and saved the residence.