Brush fires continue to plague Burton South Carolina

BURTON, SC (WTOC) - Brush fires are up 78 percent in Beaufort county in March of 2019 as compared to last year.
According to the Burton Fire Department, in March of 2018 fire fighters extinguished nine brush fires. This year, that number has jumped to 16. Burton officials state that if this trend continues, someone could likely lose their home.
Two properties have been damaged by the brush fires so far, while multiple other properties were saved before the fires could reach them. A majority of these fires have occurred in the Gray’s Hill and Seabrook areas of Beaufort County.
Over the March 22 to 24 weekend, Burton Fire Department, with assistance from Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, extinguished five brush fires that were threatening residential homes. All of the fires were believed to be caused by unattended yard debris fires or illegal trash fires that had spread out of control.
On Friday, fire fighters responded to a possible house fire that turned out to be a brush fire. The fire was caused by an unattended brick fire pit and had spread across the property into the backyard. The fire burned through the backyard fence, reaching a wooded area behind the residence.
The total area of the fire was about a quarter acre and 1500 gallons of water had to be used to fight the fire.
In conjunction with MCAS Beaufort, the Burton Fire Department extinguished a brush fire on Saturday, March 23 that had spread to a shed and was endangering a home off Simmons Family Road. The fire began after a resident finished burning leaves and believe the fire to be extinguished. The resident then went inside. Four fire trucks, 3500 gallons of water, and an hour and a half later fire fighters defeated the blaze and saved the residence.
In the afternoon of Saturday, March 24 firefighters responded to a house fire. An improperly disposed cigarette had caused a brush fire that spread to a mobile home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before the flames reached the inside of the home, limiting the damages to just the skirting of the mobile home.
Burton Fire officials are issuing a stern warning to area residents about the dangers of burning yard debris. Residents should always directly monitor and make sure to fully extinguish yard debris fires. And in accordance with city ordinances, residents need to keep a water source nearby.
In all, according to Burton Fire, firefighters responded to 20 calls within a 24-hour period.
For more information residents can visit the South Carolina Forestry Commission’s Website at https://www.state.sc.us/forest/fire.htm, and the Beaufort County Code of Ordinances at https://www.bcgov.net/. Residents living in incorporated towns or the city of Beaufort should check with their respective fire departments for local burning regulations.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.