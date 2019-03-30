Coastal Heritage Society hosts event showcasing S.T.E.A.M. courses

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Georgia State Railroad Museum hosted Steam Fest on Saturday.
The event is designed to showcase science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for kids and families.
The Oatland Island Wildlife Center and representatives from N.A.S.A. participated in the event put on by the Coastal Heritage Society, teaching children about animal biology, astronomy and space science, among other activities.
One mother told us how important events like this are for young minds like her sons.
'Yeah it’s really exciting to watch him go through these different activities and figure out what he likes and then really just kind of engage with him and help build on all those things that he’s learning," said Amanda, a mother of one of the children that attended the event. “So that we can continue getting him interested in science and math and technology, so, it’s fun to see.”
This is the third year the Coastal Heritage Society has put on this event.
