’Hoops for Horizon’ benefits local organization’s summer program

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -Kids and adults shot hoops on Sunday to give low-income kids the opportunity to attend summer programs.
About 20 teams competed today in the Annual Hoops for Horizons basketball tournament.
It raises money for Horizons Savannah, which provides a 6-week academic and confidence-boosting program in the summer and extra support throughout the year for 1st through 12th graders.
The program is free for the nearly 300 students enrolled, thanks to funding from events like this.
“All kids actually experience summer learning loss every summer, but there are kids that disproportionately are affected by that," said Christy Edwards, the Executive Director for Horizons Savannah. "It’s usually tied to socio-economic status, and the fact that parents can’t afford expensive opportunities for summer. So we try to be accessible to all kids.”
All proceeds from Saturday’s tournament help fund the program, and she hoped to raise $10,000.
